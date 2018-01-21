Looks Like Shivarajkumar’s Khaki attraction will continue as he is enjoying donning the cop roles. While he is already playing one in Tagaru, the makers have decided to come up with a sequel. Interestingly, one of his next film that marks the directorial debut of stunt director Ravi Varma, which will go on floors this year, will yet again see the Century star getting into the skin of a police officer. City Express talks to the two directors, Suri and Ravi Varma, who throws a little light on these two upcoming projects.

‘It is only a matter of fixing the muhurath date for Rustum’

Ravi Varma, a stunt choreographer, has established himself in Kannada, Telugu Tamil and Hindi industries. His debut as a director has been in discussion for sometime now, which is finally bearing fruits. The first time director will be helming a project for Shivarajkumar to be made under Jayanna Combines, and it has been titled as Rustum. Shivarajkumar, spoke about this project at the success meet of Mufti, when he revealed to certain sections of the media that after completing The Villain and Kavacha, he will start with Ravi Varma’s directorial project Rustum.

Ravi Varma on the other hand, wants to officially make the announcement, once the date of the actor gets finalised. “Shivanna and I coming together is now a known news and in fact, I have the script ready for a long time. It is only matter of fixing the muhurath date and going on floors. The moment Shivarajkumar gives his schedule, I will start finalising the rest of the artistes,” says Ravi Varma, who is currently doing stunts for The Villain and a Telugu film starring Gopichand.

“In between his regular job as a stunt choreographer in Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films , direction and film-making has been in my mind 24/7,” he adds.

Ravi Varma got a green signal from Shivanna to go ahead with the script over one-and-a-half years ago, and it is ready now. “In all likely we might start the film by April,” says first time director,

What also gets interesting is the film’s title, Rustum, in which Shivanna’s plays the role of a cop. “I will be portraying Shivanna in cop style. More about the story theme will be revealed at the right time,” he says.

Suri’s directorial Tagaru 2 on cards

Suri who is in love with the character sketch of Shivanna in Tagaru plans to go with a sequel. They decided to announce it on Saturday at the Bandi Makala mma temple, where the makers were shooting the end credits of the film along with Shivarajkumar. Producer Sreekanth also deciding to go head with the sequel, and when the team even had the muhurath done with a simple pooja.

“It is a role, that can be continued, only that I have to prepare to take it forward with a script. It all depends on how people will accept Tagaru first as it will only give me a clarity on how to go about with the sequel,” says the director.

Tagaru will be released in February and has Shivarajkumar in the role of a cop with Bhavana, Manvitha Harish, Dhananajay, Vasishta Simha among the ensemble cast. The film has Charan Raj’s music and Mahendra Simha as the film’s cinematographer.