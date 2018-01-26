Director Jayatheertha has left audiences and film buffs playing the guessing game with his upcoming film, Bell Bottom. He had recently put a clue on social media with regards to the heroine in the movie. The director put out what looked like a film poster with the face of a girl and clues such as letters and tag lines all over the poster.

Minutes after this was put up, it was confirmed that Hariprriya would play the female lead. Rishab Shetty, plays the film’s male protagonist. Coincidentally, the actress was part of Ricky, a film directed by Rishab.

The film’s muhurath is fixed for January 29. Our sources however have a few more details to share. The film is set in the 80s and accordingly the two leads will carry the look of that period.

Even the cryptic poster that held the clue to the lead actress has an 80’s feel. “After Neer Dose and the yet to be released Life Jothe Ondh Selfie, this is yet again an excellent role coming Hariprriya’s way,” say our sources.

The makers are currently on a location hunt and plan to begin shooting from mid February. Bell Bottom is produced by Santhosh KC and has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap. KM Prakash will be at the edit desk.