Ganesh is in a happy space with his latest outing Chamak, directed by Suni, being well-received by audience. It now looks like it will have a good run for 50 days. “Only appreciating my role is not enough. The audience has to like the film as a whole and that would be Chamak’s success. They should be able to connect to the songs, emotions and the fun quotient in it,” says Ganesh.

Citing the example of his own film Mungaru Male, which ran for almost one year, the actor says. “The collection we made over 100 days once upon a time, we are now able to make in two weeks because every film is being released in 250 to 300 theatres. At good multiplexes, we can get 18 to 20 screenings. We can gauge the business a film will do in first three days after its release… Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

The rules of cinema and its business have changed, he observes. “Nine years ago, there were only a few theatres in which a movie was released. The trade has changed, especially over the last five years after people have become more familiar with multiplexes. The audience too want something fresh with every film, in that sense Chamak was liked for a lot of things,” he says.

However, the actor hastens to add that movie viewing is the same in multiplexes and singe screens. “Cinema is cinema because the moviegoers are the same at every venue, only where they sit and watch has changed. Moviegoers in a city also have a different mindset and we need to cater to that as well,” he says.

Ganesh is now gearing up to shoot for Orange. The film, directed by Prashant Raj, will go on floors from February, 11 the day the actor will be celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary. “All I can say about Orange is that it will be colourful and highly entertaining. Whoever liked the fun ride in Zoom will love Orange all the more, and this is also a film that puts forth some values,” he says.

This is the second time that Ganesh will be working with director Prashant and he says that rapport between two people is “very important”, like he has with Prashant. “It was during the release of Zoom that we decided to work together for one more film. We are comfortable with each other and can give honest feedback even from the scripting stage. As a director, he is colourful and this is also being made by his own production house. With Zoom doing very well, moviegoers are going to place great expectations from the two of us with Orange,” he says.

The actor has a plan for 2018, which goes that he will do three films this year. “I will start with Orange and have okayed two more scripts,” says the actor, who has given a green signal to two new directors.

“They are working on the second half of the film, and they will continue working on the dialogue which will take another two to three months more. Once I get a bound script in hand, I can reveal more details. I roped in newcomers because they have fresh ideas and subjects, and this is how we can try to make a difference within genres in which I am only getting strong. Cinema is nothing but make believe, and every time we try new ways to connect with the audience,” he says.