Ranjani Raghavan

Ranjani Raghavan, who is still ruling the small screen with the teleserial Puttgowri Maduve is equally making it big on silver screen. The actress, who started her film career with Rajahamsa and followed with Subba mathu Subbi now bags her third project and a big one.

The actress will be paired opposite Darshan’s cousin Manoj for his upcoming film Takkar, a film directed by Raghu Shastry. The makers now are set with the lead cast and is all geared up to go on floors by end of March of first week of April.

Takkar made under SLN Creations will be produced by Nagesh Kogilu. With cinematographer yet to be finalised, the film has Manikanth Kadri as its music director and KM Prakash as editor.