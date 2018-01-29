Indrajit Lankesh needs no introduction in Kannada cinema industry. Known as the stylish director of Sandalwood, he is also the person who introduced Deepika Padukone to tinsel town with his directorial Aishwarya, in which the actress was paired opposite Upendra.

The director behind films such as Monalisa, Thuntata, and Luv U Alia amongst others, will now be foraying into Bollywood. The last time directors from Kannada made it Bollywood was in the 70s and 80s, and the list included Puttana Kanagal, Rajendra Singh Babu and Kashinath, among others.

After 20 years now, we see a Kannada director prepping up to direct a Hindi film, an achievement worth an applause. Though the project details have not been shared, our source says that it will be a female-centric film.

Another interesting piece of information is that the director is planning to rope in either Richa Chadha or Swara Bhaskar for his first Hindi film, and an actress will be finalised in the next couple of weeks, depending on the availability of their dates and their commitment towards the project. An official announcement will be made when one of the actresses signs on the dotted line.

After this is done, the supporting cast, technicians and production details will also be revealed by Indrajit Lankesh. The director, who is busy with social work, is currently part of the reality show Majaa Talkies hosted by Srujan Lokesh, the second season of which will start on February 8.