Tanya Hope is among many beauties, such as Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty to name a few, who have roots in Mangaluru.

Born and brought up in Bengaluru, Tanya too contested in the Miss India Pageant in 2015, and soon after landed in a Telugu project in 2016 and then another in the same industry in 2017. Tanya now marks her Sandalwood debut with Upendra-starrer Home Minister.

“I play the second lead in the film directed by Sujay K Srihari. This is a bilingual, made in Kannada and Telugu, and I share screen space with Upendra and Vedhika. We are done with the shooting, and I am on the sets for patchwork,” says Tanya, who is also part of Sunil Kumar Desai’s directorial Udgharsha that also features Dhansika in the lead. “We haven’t been shooting for that for a while, and I don’t have much to share about that,” she says.

Model-turned-actress Tanya has made her mark in three different industries. She says, “I am a south Indian and therefore comfortable in all three languages. These opportunities just came my way and I took them up,” says Tanya.

She plays an independent working woman in Home Minister, and she could not share any more details. Tanya says that she knows of Upendra as a star and a politician.“I follow his work,” says the newcomer, who was nervous during the initial days of the shoot. “Then he told me to relax, and was even ready to look away so that I can get my dialogues right. He calmed me down and helped me be comfortable. He is too humble a person”.

Tanya is trying to do few good films, and she is looking forward to her Kollywood debut and a Telugu film. “I have been paired opposite Arun Vijay in Thadam and we just have to shoot for two more songs. My Telugu film with Sampath Nandi is in post-production stage and set to release in March,” she says.

As a model, she continues to do ads though her first priority is cinema. “I want to make movies my career and to focus on establishing myself as a south Indian artiste,” she says.