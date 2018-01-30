These days, choreographers have major role to play in making a song look colourful and appealing. And in an attempt to give their song a fresh look, the makers of Rambo 2 have brought down popular choreographer Shraey Khanna of MJ 5, who recently composed a song with actors Sharan and Ashika Ranganath.

Tarun Sudhir, one of the producers of Rambo 2, has been following Shraey Khanna's work, who has been doing shows at national and international levels. "He was the dancer behind creating the group MJ 5, and even won India's Dancing

Superstar. But later, Shraey split from MJ5 and formed his own group. He was associated with Remo Fernandes and choregraphed songs for ABCD and ABCD2.

The track Yava Yava Yava Ivan Preethi Maade Yaava, lyrics written by Nagendra Prasad, saw the choreographer and the four-member team participating in the shoot, " says Tarun, who found freshness in his dancing. "From my observation, he brings in a lot of humour in his composition, which we thought was apt for Sharan's personality," the director/producer adds.

The makers are now planning to bring out a teaser of this particular track on Sharan's birthday, which is on February 6.

Rambo 2, directed by Anil Kumar, is made under the lead actor’s home production, Laddoo Cinemas, and has seven producers on board. The film has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Sudharkar S Raj.