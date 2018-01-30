Priyamani, whose stint as a judge for a dance reality show in Telugu and Tamil, is currently keeping her busy, reveals to us that she’s given her verbal consent for a Tamil project, which will mark her return after a long gap.

“This is a film to be directed by Verniq, who has been director Bala’s assistant, and I will be sharing screen space with Trisha. I will have more details once we are done with the photoshoot, which is planned for February 5,” she says.

She reveals, “There is no hero per se in the film. Trisha and I will be playing the main leads,” she says.

The actor also has the Kannada project, Dwaja, up for release, and four days of shoot pending for Nanna Prakara, which stars Kishore. “I also have a Malayalam film in the pipeline,” she says.