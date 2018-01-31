Ravi Shankar famous for his antagonist roles is one actor who is currenlty spoilt for choices. His recent outing College Kumar is one classic example that appealed to his fan base. Ravi’s next venture in the upcoming film Rajaratha has him placed in yet another unique role.

Now, the actor, makes his entry to Ayogya movie as Bacche Gowda. The film that marks the directorial debut of Mahesh with stars Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram in lead roles. Ravi will play a negative role in the movie.

The director, Mahesh, who started shooting with his second schedule over the last 3 days shared with City Express that Ravi Shankar plays the role of a grama panchayat President. The director says that Sathish is a member of this Panchayat, who has a face off with the Ravi Shankar over different issues.

“The president is a character who would not even construct a toilet in his village, while Sathish is working to change the face of the local political system. Shankar is playing the character for the first time,” he said. As per the schedule of the movie, shooting is expected to be completed in the next 10 days.

The film is being produced by Crystal Park Cinemas, and most of the film’s portions are shot in Mandya. Ayogya has Chikkanna, Rangayana Raghu and Ravishankar and others playing prominent roles in the movie. V Harikrishna has composed music for the film, with lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat and Preeth as film’s

cinematographer.