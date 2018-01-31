Krishna Ajai Rao, Ashika Ranganath and Sumalatha starrer Thayige Thakka Maga, a first venture by Shashank production house did face initial hiccups. A couple of directors - Raghu Kovi and Ved Guru - who were roped in for the film made an early exit from the project.

Director Shashank

These challenges, it appears, has turned out to a blessing in disguise for Shashank who will now also direct the movie. Shashank said that he took this decision after much thought and feels that it was mere coincidence that he ended up directing the movie.

“I was getting ready to start off with a project for Puneeth Rajkumar, which has now been pushed a little further. The Puneeth starrer movie will take off only after the actor completes his film with Rockline Productions, a film by Pavan Wadeyar,” he says In the meanwhile, Thayige Thakka Maga was facing problems with a couple of directors exiting from the project. “So I decided to take up the responsibility. It was easier to jump right into making the movie, as the film is being made under my own production house,” he said.

The decision by Shashank has cheered up the lead actors of the movie Ajai, Sumalatha and Ashika. “I was in fact told by my friends and well wishers that it would be better if I directed the film as it was the first venture coming under my own production house.

A still from Thayige Thakka

Maga

However, I got held up because I had to focus on Puneeth’s film. I think it was written that I should direct the first film under my banner, and it happened with the flow.

I call it a ‘happy coincidence’, Thayige Thakka Maga will purely be my baby now,” he said.

Another reason for Shashank’s joy is coming back with a hit combination. “Ajai Rao and I have given two successful hits - Krishnan Love Story and Krishna Leela, which had a rare 100 day run in the box office. We hope to repeat history with our third film, and with us together again, we hope to bring out another interesting film that the crowd will love,” Shashank says. The film has music by Judah Sandy and Shekhar Chandru has been roped as its cinematographer.