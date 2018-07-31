Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakshit Shetty and K Manju  to keep up four-year-old commitment

Producer says director Yogaraj Bhat may associate with the project; Bhatru supposedly has a story ‘apt’ for Rakshit

Published: 31st July 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rakshit Shetty

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

While promises in the film industry may often be broken, here’s producer Manju and actor Rakshit Shetty who are keeping up a commitment made four years ago. But even as the duo have shown renewed interest in working together, our question is, “What’s the film, and who’s the director?” 

To which Manju says, “Bhatru [Yogaraj Bhat] had narrated a story to me, which I felt is apt for Rakshit. If we’re all on the same page, then we’ll go ahead. Right now, I can tell you that only Rakshit and I working together on a film, is what is confirmed.”

K Manju

Even so, the duo is going ahead and making plans to go on floors with the film sometime in 2019. Manju goes on to add: “If things had gone as per our original plan, we would have associated four years ago. Even though he is busy with other commitments, this time, he is making sure to allocate dates for a film under our banner.

His only request is that he wants to know the subject before we finalise other details. He has high regard for producers, something I liked about Rakshit.” Now, we’ll have to wait and watch whether Rakshit will be part of a Bhatru directorial or not. 

work schedule
K Manju is currently overlooking his son’s project, Paddehuli, directed by Guru Deshpande. The producer also has another film with Ravichandran that is currently rolling.  Rakshit Shetty is juggling two projects, Avane Srimannarayana directed by Sachin, and 777 Charlie, Kiranraj’s directorial debut

