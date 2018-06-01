Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada actor Duniya Vijay goes missing after cops file case against him

Popular Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is reportedly absconding after CK Achukattu police filed a case against him on Thursday on charges of obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

01st June 2018

BENGALURU: Popular Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is reportedly absconding after CK Achukattu police filed a case against him on Thursday on charges of obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

The Taverekere police team on Wednesday had gone to arrest film producer Sundar P Gowda over the tragic TG Halli incident in which two stunt masters had drowned in November 2016.

A senior police officer said the district court had issued a warrant to arrest producer Sunder P Gowda soon after the tragedy which occurred during a film shoot, which claimed the lives of two stunt masters Anil and Uday, allegedly due to negligence. But Gowda had reportedly skipped court hearings and had also failed to appear in court since two years.

Considering the lapse on Gowda's part, the court had issued an arrest warrant for him on Wednesday. Head constable Govindaraj, attached to Taverekere police station, has filed a case with CK Achchukattu police alleging that when his team of policemen went to arrest Gowda around 10.30pm on Wednesday, and were about to take him into the custody, Duniya Vijay along with some locals came to the house and allegedly deterred the police from making the arrest and forced them to come out from the house.

Gowda, taking advantage of the police team moving out, jumped form the rear compound wall of his house and escaped. The police informed the same to their senior police officers; and based on instructions from them, a case was filed against Duniya Vijay.

Around 3.30am on Thursday, a police team went to Duniya Vijay's house to arrest him, only to find that he too had gone absconding. A special team has now been formed to nab him.

When The New Indian Express tried to contact Duniya Vijay repeatedly over phone, his phone remained switched off.

