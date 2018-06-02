Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar's first web series to be shot in foreign locale

The Century star, who has a TV serial Manasa Sarova running under his banner, is now planning to produce a web series.

Published: 02nd June 2018

Shivarajkumar.

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar, the Century star is now juggling his work between acting and production, along with his daughter Niveditha. The Century star, who has a TV serial Manasa Sarova running under his banner, is now planning to produce a web series. The actor-producer is said to be tying up with Sakkath Studio, headed by RJ Pradeepa.

The banner's Loose Connection caught Shivanna's attention and decided to associate with the team for a web series. This is the first web series by Shivanna's production house and the production will be overseen by his daughter. The web series will feature some of the well-known actors from both small and big screens. The crew is planning to shoot the episodes at foreign locations too. More details about the show will be out soon.

