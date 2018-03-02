Sudeep starrer Kotigobba 3 was launched on Friday with a simple pooja. The launch clap done by producer Munirathna. Actor Sudeep, his wife Priya Radhakrishna, producer Rockline Venkatesh and CR Monohar and others as well. The film is produced by Surappa Babu and directed by newcomer Shiva Karthik, who has written the screenplay. Arjun Janya scores the music and Shekar Chandru is the film’s cinematographer. An interesting fact of Kotigobba 3 is the story is written by Sudeep. The last film, the actor-director wrote the story was for Just Math Mathalli, in 2010. So, a story from him is sure to generate a lot of curiosity. There is a lot in store coming from this film, details of which will soon be revealed by the makers in the coming days.