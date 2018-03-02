Pradeep Varma, who made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Urvi, is back to helm his second project.With an interesting title Brahmi, this movie is a musical. Its women-centric story has two protagonists.

Pradeep Varma

While Suman Nagarkar will play one of the leads, the team is still searching for the second heroine, who should be in her early 20s. Suman Nagarkar, better known as the Beladingala Baale of Sandalwood, is currently shuttling between US and India. The Nishkarsha actress, an NRI, has opened a production house in her name and its first venture is a film titled Babru. This movie, which is entirely shot in the US, is now in post-production. While Suman has been doing character roles in various films, Brahmi will feature the actress back in a lead role.

The director tells us about the movie: “It’s about a 42-year-old independent woman and 20-year-old girl. Their relationship is like of a guru and discipline, similar to Ekalavya’s story.”Pradeep adds, “While the story was being written, I happened to give an outline of it to her. She and her husband heard the script and gave it the green signal”.

Tentatively, shooting for the film should start from May. Pradeep has decided on locations in Mangaluru and Karnataka-Goa border.Brahmi is written by Abhishek Iyengar, whose claim to fame is the short film Anjali. From a theatre background, Abhishek is also writing the dialogues for Brahmi.

Since the film is a musical, Pradeep is taking time to rope in the best musician. “There are so many masters here and talks are on to rope in the best,” Pradeep tells us.Gururprasad Narnad, who was associated with Pradeep for a short film, is its cinematographer.