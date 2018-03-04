Director of films such as Ricky and the blockbuster Kirik Party, Rishab Shetty is to play the hero in Bell Bottom, a film helmed by Jayatheertha. And, donning the vintage classic look along with the hero is its heroine Hariprriya.

The film is now in its 17th day of shoot and City Express gets hold of a few shots of the lead pair’s look. They show Rishab lounging in a 1980s fashion wear - suit accessorised with a black hat, cool shades, pipe and a scarf. Not to be left behind is Hariprriya in her polka-dotted saree and a big, floral clip-on for the hair. This detective drama will be shot at one stretch, says its director Jayatheertha.

“Almost all the costumes for the hero and heroine have been designed by Rishab’s wife Pragathi Shetty, and she has worked on the eighties look. The props have been borrowed and a few were bought, and we chose them going by the old photos we had. It is a challenge to recreate the authentic eighties and we have been preparing for this over the last 3 to 4 months.”

There was a hunt for the right location too. “We are shooting near Jog Falls. We had done a recce and looked up houses that we had to repaint to make them look like they are from decades ago. We have another ten more days of shooting here, and then we will head to Udupi,” he says. Bell Bottom has music by Ajaneesh B Loknath and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap.