Dhurva Sarja’s Poguru is taking time to go on floors, but the actor, who believes in perfection, is equally taking time to prepare himself for the role. Director Nanda Kishore and producer Gangadhar have no qualms about this wait, as they want to get the best shots for their film.

We all know how Dhruva underwent a transformation to channel a schoolboy look, for which he rigourously exercised and dieted. The actor’s look is now closely guarded by the makers before they go on the floors, March 7 onwards.

Initially, they had planned to go on floors from today at Ramoji City, and it is now pushed for two more days because Dhruva will be training in Mallakhamba (pole gymnastics), a sport from the 12th century. A team from Desi Sports from Maharashta, specialists in this sport, will be in Bengaluru today to train Dhruva.

Meanwhile, the school episode that was initially planned for a few minutes, will now be extended for around 15-20 minutes. The initial shoot will start on Wednesday, and will have Dhruva and actor Ravi Shankar in the sequences.