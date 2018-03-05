Model-turned actress Nishvika Naidu seems to be the latest attraction in Sandalwood. The model, who started with Vaasu - Naan Pakka Commercial opposite Anish Tejeshwar and Chiranjeevi Sarja starrer Amma I Love You, has now been roped in for Guru Deshpande’s Paddehulli. The film will launch the debut of K Manju’s son Shreyas and has Nishvika paired opposite the actor.

Touted to be a musical and youth film, the film is set in the backdrop of Chitradurga and the surrounding places. I was particular of creating a local connect and hence, I was looking for a beautiful and talented heroine, who is fluent in Kannada language and Nishvika fit the bill in every way.,” says Guru Deshpande. This will be the actor’s first opposite a newbie as so far, she has worked with heroes who have already made their mark in Sandalwood. The makers have fixed the muhurath date as March 11 and will start rolling the project the following day when the lead cast along with other artistes join the sets.

Paddehulli has music director Ajaneesh B Loknath, cinematographer K S Chandrashekar and editor KM Prakash on board.