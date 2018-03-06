Suri’s directorial Tagaru, starring Shivarajkumar continues to have a great run at the box office, with house full boards put in front of theatres, still two weeks after its release as more number of screens are getting added.

And according to producer Srikanth, if the same trend continues for the next few weeks, it is sure to cross the 50-crore mark. Meanwhile, the makers take the film to overseas market. Tagaru sees its release in the USA from March 8 and will be screened across 25 cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Atanta among other places.

Apart from Shivanna, the film features Dhananjay in the antagonist role along with Vasishta Simha, Bhavana, Manvitha Harish among others in the cast. Tagaru has music by Charan Raj cinematography by Mahendra Simha.