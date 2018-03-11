Yash-starrer KGF, directed by Prashanth Neel, enters the last leg of its shoot today, which will go on for the next 30 days.

The actor, in this schedule, will be doing a major chase sequence on a bike, and the director had been on a hunt for the coolest powerful bike in town. And cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda came up with an answer.

The cameraman, who has an eye for great picturisation, is passionate about bikes. He has customised a bike for this sequence. And going by its photos, which City Express caught hold of, this modified bike, which was originally a Royal Enfield Triumph, is sure to get the audience cheering.

Says Bhuvan, “When Prashant told us how he wanted the bike to be, we went around looking to buy one. But no bike looked that good, and the vintage bikes lacked in speed. So, we decided to buy a bike of 350cc and modify it completely to make it look like it is from the 70s. All this was done at a local garage over 10 days. I took the help of my assistant Akash and a mechanic”.

The cinematographer referred to other remodelled bikes and picked out bits that worked for this movie. “We actually made a skeleton of a fully-loaded bike, and fixed it with second-hand parts from Shivajinagar. We pulled out the stand and replaced it with an old one, similarly the chassis and the tyres were changed. The body line was completely cut out and remade for a rugged look,” he says.

Yash has already shot a couple of sequences on the bike, and it will be used again during this schedule.

We chance a guess and say that Yash’s fans can hope to see a display of this bike around the movie’s release time. A lucky one may even be able to buy it at an auction.

Yash plays Rocky in KGF, a movie made under Hombale Films, which has its story written by Prashant Neel. The movie features Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead and the rest of the cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Nassar, Anant Nag, Vasishta Simha, Avinash, Srinivas Murthy, B Suresh and Nayana while the other actors in this movie have experience in theatre.

The magnum opus is to be released in all south Indian languages - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam and Hindi. It has music by Ravi Basrur.