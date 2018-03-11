Yajamana starrring Darshan, a Pon Kumar directorial, which went on floors on February 18, completed its first schedule on March 10.

The film that shot over 3 weeks in a huge set erected in Mysuru had participation of actors Rashmika Mandanna, Tanya Hope along with Dhananjay, Thakur Anoop Singh, Devaraj among few other artistes.

The film produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha created a hype for its title, which was considered from Vishnuvardhan’s blockbuster film. The second schedule is now planned after Ugadi.

Yajamana dialogues written by Chethan Kumar will have music scored by V Harikrishna and cinematographer is Shreesha Kuduvalli.