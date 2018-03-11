Lyricist turned director Ram Narayan, who helmed films like Tyson and Crack, is currently rolling with Raja Marthanda. Chiranjeevi Sarja, the lead actor, who has completed Amma I Love You, has now joined the sets of this film.

While Triveni, who garnered the much-needed attention for her short and sweet role in Tagaru, is playing the second female lead in Raja Marthanda, the makers have roped Deepti Sati as the film’s heroine.

Having made her mark in all south Indian languages, this model-turned-actor marked her Kannada debut with Nikhil Kumar’s Jaguar and this will be the second Sandalwood outing for her.

Ram Narayan confirms to City Express, that Deepti will be on board. He also revealed that the film will have three female characters and the team will soon be finalising on the third heroine before going in for a formal announcement. Meanwhile, the shooting of Raja Marthanda, which started a few days back, also features Devaraj in a key role.

Touted to be an overall entertainer, Chiranjeevi will be seen in a never before role. The music of the film is by Arjun Janya and the cinematography is by Jabez K Ganesh.