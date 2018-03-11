If you have been wondering when Rakshit Shetty’s next project, Avane Srimannarayana will take off, we have some good news for you. According to the latest development, the film’s muhurath is now fixed for March 15, and the shooting will roll from March 20.

To begin with, they will start shoot in the forest area of Bengaluru Palace and later they will be shifting to Kanteerva Studio where a huge set has been erected. Sources reveal that the portions to be shot inside the forest is supposed to be a costly affair as the producer is being charged one-lakh per day. The makers however, planned a look test with the actor, which is going to take place on March 13, and the final look of which will be revealed on the muhurath day.

Along with Rakshit Shetty, Shanvi Srivastava, Achyuth Kumar and Balaji Manohar, the latest to join the crew is a recognised Telugu actor, Madhusudhan Rao. He plays a don and the film opens with him. While Avane Srimannarayana has the above coming in as major characters, the film will consist of at least 25 artistes, and all recognised faces. A hand full of them, who have worked in Kirik Party and in Humble Politician Nograj will be part of this project. Interestingly, the film will also have 100 junior artistes who will be seen throughout the film.

The film made with a huge budget and an ensemble cast is a joint venture of Rakshit Shetty, Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah and KH Prakash coming together as producers. Avane Srimannarayana brings in Ajaneesh Loknath and Charan Raj to score the music and cinematography by Karm Chawla.