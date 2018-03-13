Priyanka Jawalkar, who is waiting for the release of her first Telugu film Taxi Wala, is now making her Sandalwood debut in Puneeth Rajkumar’s yet-to-be-titled film directed by Pavan Wadeyar. The pretty lass, who was all chirpy on the first day in the sets, tells City Express, “I feel really nice. I can’t put it into words, but this is something big for a debutante,” further adding, “Like everyone says, Puneeth Sir is sweet and what is currently trending is the actor’s hair cut.

It is interesting to know about his huge fan f o l l ow - ing.” For a newcomer, who is making a mark in different industries, Priyanka needs to make the right moves. It was Pavan’s script that made her feel that she is making a right choice. “Once I heard the story, I had no doubts. Though ‘different’ is a cliched word, I have to stress on it because of the subject’s freshness,” she says. The actress, on day one, could not reveal much about her character in the film but, prod her further, she says, “I am a modern working woman and a strong believer of God.”

PUNEETH PLAYS A JOURNO?

After Anjaniputra’s success, Puneeth was a part of reality show Family Power. The actor now starts shoot for his next project from Monday. The actor, sharing a selfie from the sets, announced on his Instagram: “#WorkmodeON. Shooting Started”. Interestingly, the still put up by the actor also gives a rise to speculation about his character. With good number of cameras in the background, looks like he will playing a journalist in the movie. However, it can be confirmed only after Pavan Wadeyar throws some light on Puneeth’s role and the film. The film, made under Rockline Productions, has music by D Immam and cinematography by Vaidy.