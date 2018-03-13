Rachita Ram

In an overnight turn of events, the makers of Puneeth Rajkumar’s yet-to-be-titled film have shown the exit door to the film’s first choice heroine and found an immediate replacement.

The film directed by Pavan Wadeyar has Priyanka Jawalkar out of the project and have roped in Kannada heroine Rachita Ram. The shoot that began on March 12, had Priyanka on the set. Neither the director nor the production team is talking about the change.

However, our source tells us that Rachita Ram is already on the sets and has started shooting. While this change has been done overnight for reasons unknown, there are rumours that Priyanka’s dates were clashing with her other projects and that she couldn’t commit fulltime to this film. The buzz is also that the makers of the film after watching the rushes at the edit table, felt that it would be better to bring in a local heroine, who knows the language.

It should also be highlighted that Puneeth’s 25th film Chakravyuha also saw the same story. Director Sarvanan, who had initially chosen Poonam Bajwa replaced Pallavi Joshi, and later Rachita Ram was brought in.Presently Rachita is gearing up for the release of her film, Johnny Johnny Yes Papa while also juggling between Ayogya and Seetharama Kalyana. This will be her fourth project for the year. Puneth’s latest is made under Rockline Productions has music by D Immam and cinematographey by Vaidy.