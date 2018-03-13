BENGALURU : Sriimurali catapulted to new heights with Mufti, which ran successfully for 100 days. The actor is set to announce his next project on the auspicious day of Ugadi.Sriimurali, we hear, was kept busy choosing the right film from 30 scripts given to him over the past few months. There were even speculations of him working with certain directors. Now he has set the chatter straight by zeroing in on one.

His fans, who have been waiting to hear about his next project, will be happy for this good news. Sriimurali will be associating with director Chethan Kumar of Bahaddhur and Bharjari fame. The film will be made on a larger scale than the director’s previous two movies and, more interestingly, with this film Sriimurali will start work with his friend who is opening a new production house.The actor is said to have lined up a series of projects to be made under this new banner. More details about these will be announced on the festival day.

Buzz was that Sriimurali might do a film with Hombale Films, which was to be directed by Yogi G Raj. This has now been postponed because of a few tweaks needed for the script. Similarly, there were reports about Chethan Kumar helming Ambareesh’s son Abhishek debut launch, which now stands cancelled. The two are now coming together for a film. So, what kind of subject did Chethan Kumar offer that caught the attention of the young actor? Our source says, “With this film, Sriimurali returns to the family-entertainer genre, like Chandra Chakori.” This film, released in…, appealed to a wide variety of audiences and ran for two years! This brought the actor into the limelight.

After films such as Uggram, Rathaavara and Mufti, the actor thought it was time to try a different genre. “Sriimurali has been in fact looking for a role that would be like what he played in Chanda Chakori, and he believes that Chethan’s story is just right. This entertainer can cater to a range of moviegoers, from the mass to the family crowd… it is something for everyone,” our source tells us. “Fans who had fallen in love with his character in Chanda Chakori will connect with this character too.”While the film is set to go on floors from May, we are sure to get more surprises from the team.