Ambi Ning Vaiyassaytho directed by Gurudatha Ganiga is currently going on briskly and Sudeep joins the sets from Monday along with Sruthi Hariharan. The actors will be on the sets for the next 20 days. While Ambareesh plays the lead, Sudeep and Sruthi Hariharan have pivotal roles. Sudeep tweets, ‘Joining #AmbiNingeVaisaaitho was like getting into my home. Guru, my assistant has turned director and my boy Sanchith is leading the team. It’s a grt feeling watching these kids handling situations with such ease. Ambrish mama started his song shoot, an awesome tune penned by Prem.’

Sudeep

The team is said to be giving 24/7 time for the shoot. A solo song sequence is currently being shot in the morning at Mohan B Kere studio with actor Ambareesh. The team will then head to RS Studio where they will be shooting with Sudeep and Sruthi Hariharan. The actors along with the team will be shooting between 6 pm and 2 am. ‘My intro shoot is a night sequence and Ambrish mama’s song is in the morning…so shoot’s happening round the clock. Shekar Chandru is the DOP for the song and Jubin is the DOP for the night sequence. Jack, a childhood buddy of mine is producing a film after a long gap. Wish him the best of the best,” the actor mentioned in another tweet.

City Express got hold of the pictures from the sets that reveals actor Sudeep in a villager avatar all set to enter the opponent’s pitch during a Kabaddi match. The introduction scenes with the actor have the whole set recreated to the 1980s. Sudeep, who is playing the younger Ambareesh, has gone lean for the character. His youthful village boy avatar might just create further buzz and will be a treat to Kichcha fans. The film is made under Kichcha productions in association with producer Jack Manju and has Suhasini, Manju, Geetha, Shivaraj KR Pete among others in the cast.