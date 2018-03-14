Pooja Gandhi is proud that she has been the only heroine, who has been a part of all the Dandupalya series. As part III is set to be released this week, we ask Pooja, how important these films have been for her career.

“I have grown as an actor. In my 15 years in the industry, I can say that I take home a lot of memories from these three films,” says Pooja.

The actor clarifies that the film does not intend to spread crime. She says, “If people think that Dandupalya has spread crime, given people ideas about the modus operandi of a crime, then what about the films like Bandit Queen, Killing Veerappan, Gandhi which also showed killings. All said and done, these movies only went on telling on how not to commit a crime and to learn a lesson from such acts.”

Pooja adds that people watch at least four to five programmes daily that are related to crime. “Not a single day goes by without a crime story in the papers. So, why blame only films. Dandupalya is a film on crime, and it is also a movie with a message - Be aware, there is a criminal next to you, be alert. It is up to you and what you choose to take from an entertainer,” she adds.

Pooja says, post the Dandupalya films, she is finding it very difficult to choose subjects. “I have been approached with varied roles and stories, but nothing is exciting. Probably as a female actor, I have also started looking at how powerful and strong my character is in a film. This is mainly because of Lakshmi’s role, in the Dandupalya series. It’s female-centric and a strong role,” says Pooja.

She says people in Tollywood who watched the rushes of Dandupalya offered her some projects but according to her, they were ordinary roles and she did not go ahead. “Having always looked up to heroines like Nandita Das, Vidya Balan, Ayesha Darkar, I now look for a film where we can say ‘more power to women’,” she adds.

While Pooja has maintained a low profile, the buzz is that the female actor has put an end to her film career. Her take on this: “I am not answerable to anybody as it’s my choice and my life. I am the decision maker, when it comes to my career and I will decide what I want to do. I have a desire to produce, direct and have already written a script for a short film too. I have big dreams and I am unstoppable,” she signs off.

‘Only Facts Presented’

With a temporary solution given by Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, has led to the release of few Kannada films this week. And one movie to look forward is the conclusion of Dandupalya, directed by Srinivas Raju. This being a bilingual film, it will be released in 320 theatres in Kannada and Telugu version is said to be releasing in 600 theatres.

“The part III of Dandupalya has no blood shed, says Srinivas Raju, adding, “ The first part of the series had my version, second one was the criminals’ version and the last and what will be out is the police version.” He also take this opportunity to state that the Dandupalya series was never fictionalised and only facts were presented.”