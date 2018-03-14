Sudeep-starrer Phailwan directed by S Krishna has been making the right kind of noise since the time the project was announced.

S Krishna and Sudeep

The actor, who plays a boxer and wrestler in the film is all set to get into the ring with the film’s muhurath planned on the auspicious day of Ugadi. This is just happening after the muhurath of Kotigobba 3, which was held on March 2. Meanwhile, the actor who has completed The Villain’s shoot is now on the sets of Ambi Ning Vaissayaitho.

The makers of Phailwan are now gearing up to start the shoot from April and just after the actor completes the cricket league tournament,” says our source. Juggling between projects and his bat and ball game, Sudeep is said to be seriously working on his fitness to pull off the character in Phailwan.

He is also in the process of getting trained in martial arts scheduled in Thailand. Sudeep and Krishna are colloborating for the second time after Hebbuli. The film, made under RRR Motion Pictures, has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Karunakar.