Abhishek

The story of Abhishek Ambareesh’s debut, which has seen a few changes in directors, now takes a new turn. The latest buzz in Gandhinagar has it that the film will be made under Sandesh Productions with Nagashekar stepping in as its director. This development is after the exit of directors Pavan Wadeyar and Chethan Kumar from the project. This time, the film’s team -- the producer, the director and the actor -- is tight-lipped about the project. They insist that no news will be shared until all falls in place, and then they will make an official announcement.

But, this being the launch of a star-kid - born to Ambareesh and Sumalatha -- there is bound to be curiosity and chatter around it. And Nagashekar’s name has been now doing the rounds as the movie’s captain. The director is known for films such as Sanju Weds Geetha, Mynaa and his last film was Duniya Vijay’s Maasti Gudi.

We hear that Amar will be the film’s title and that Sandesh Productions has approached the director to launch Abhishek. If Nagashekar will direct his own story or a script from a Telugu writer is yet to be known.Abhishek following the footsteps of his father and mother is getting ready to take the plunge into acting. Now, it is just a matter of time and the right subject coming his way.