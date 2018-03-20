When it comes to cinema, Ravi Shankar’s talent knows no bounds. Though he has been stamped as a villain in the industry, it does not stop him from taking on varied roles. Now, in the bilingual Rajaratha made in Kannada and Telugu, the actor will be seen in a completely different light. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the bilingual film on a bus journey, has the director comparing ‘uncle’, played by Ravi, to that of a ticket inspector. Breaking the trend of his villainous roles, Ravi will once again be seen in all new avatar.

Ravi Shankar

Coming to his role in Rajaratha, Ravi says, “In this travel story, I am one among the many passengers. Anup’s neatly crafted role had me looking different - with a wig, glasses and checked blazer. I’m glad that the present bunch of young directors are making it possible to create youthful characters for me too.”

Ravi also happens to lend his voice for a song in Rajaratha. Gandaka Bandaka, with lyrics that are more like life lessons, is written by Anup Bhandari, who has scored the music and has also sung the cover version.

He has a long list of films in the pipeline. While he waits for the release of Rajaratha, which has him sharing screen space with Nirup Bhandari, Avantika Shetty and Arya, the actor is dubbing for Kuruksehtra. He is also all set to be part of Darshan starrer Yajamana, and he will be associating with Puneeth Rajkumar in Natasaarvabhouma. Ravi is also working in Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru and Sudeep’s Kottigobba 3.

“Lucky me, for I have best of both of worlds. I get to work with newcomers and established ones,” he signs off.