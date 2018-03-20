Seems like Sanchari Vijay is on a movie marathon. The national-award winning actor, currently in a mood to experiment, is taking every opportunity to do varied roles and to be part of different genres.Sanchari, who has around four films ready for release and four others in post production, is now set to juggle between two Kannada films and his Malayalam debut Theatre.

The actor, who is working with Mansore for Nathicharami, has bagged yet another interesting project in Melobba Maayavi?



This film marks the directorial debut of journalist-turned-director Naveen Krishna. Chakravarthy Chandrachud who has written the screenplay, dialogues and lyrics of Meloba Mayavi will also play a mildly villainous character.

Sanchari Vijay and Chakravarthy Chandrachud in Melobba Maayavi?

The poster shared with City Express shows the first look of the actor, who is made up to look mentally ill. He is seen tied up with Chandrachud taking a selfie.While it is said to be a series of real-life episodes, which took place in Mangaluru, the photographs and tagline ‘War Self v/s Selfie’ reminds us of a controversial incident in Kerala. A tribal youngster was allegedly beaten to death by a crowd before which a man’s takes a selfie with this scene, and this sparked a massive outrage.

The actor, who does not deny or agree that the story is based on the same incident, says that the film is about hunger and poverty. He says it is best that the director and writer answer this question.

Sanchari Vijay will start shoot for this film from April 10, and then the filmmakers will share more details of this project.

This film is also dedicated to late L N Shastri, who has scored the music.Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of his films - Varthamana, scheduled to release on March 23, followed by Krishna Tulasi and 6ne Milie. His other films Padarasa, Aatakuntu lekakilla are Aaduva Bombe are now in post production.