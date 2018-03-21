Pushpaka Vimana can be called a classic among silent films, and it made an uproar back when it was released in 1987. Now a Prabhudeva-starrer Mercury, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is headed to create a similar flutter as it gears up for release on April 13. With the film’s tag line ‘Silence is the most powerful scream’, it is all set to shake up the Kannada industry too. Pushkar Films and Paramvah Studios will be presenting the film in Sandalwood.

With no language barrier and a universally appealing storyline, the movie caught the attention of filmmakers Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah and Rakshit Shetty, and they decided to bring it to the Kannada moviegoers too. They made this decision after they watched the film.The film, produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Kaarthekeyan Santhaman, and distributed by Pen India, also features Sanath Reddy, Deepak Paramesh, Anish Padman, Remya Nambeesan and Indhuja. With Santhosh Narayan scoring the music, the movie has cinematography by Tirru.