Even after completing its 25-day-run at the box office, Suri-directed Tagaru still sees houseful boards. Meanwhile, the movie’s team has another reason to cheer about.

The winning team members of the Vijay Hazare trophy are reported to have watched the movie at Greater

A still from Tagaru

Noida before the summit clash. Coach G K Anil Kumar conveyed this to producer Srikanth.

“According to Kumar, namma players who watched the movie in theatres were inspired by it and they actually put up a fight like Tagaru on the D-day to clinch the coveted trophy. We are glad that our film caught attention of the cricketing heroes,” said the producer.