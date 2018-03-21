Suri, who made a name for himself with his film Duniya, has often said that it is impossible to make another film like that. While he believes that a second cannot be made, newcomer Hari has attempted a sequel with the same name, and it features Yogi in the lead.

As the film nears its release this week, City Express has a telephonic conversation with the first-time director, who spoke about his Duniya and how it is not anything like Suri’s film.“Duniya released in 2007 was set in an underworld, and there is nothing of the sort in my film. Secondly, I know for certain that I cannot attempt another Duniya like Suri’s. My Duniya sequel is about gambling,” says Hari.

The director has tried to capture the spirit of Bengaluru’s busiest hub Majestic, during nights. “Every night, you can see atleast 10 interesting characters here. I have tried to explore what their lives are and how they lead it. Duniya 2 is about the life and people who have made Majestic their shelter,” he says.

“That’s where passengers start and end their journeys. When you alight in Majestic, you come with a blank slate of sorts… but when you board from here, you would carry back many thoughts with you. I have tried to capture experiences people have between alighting and boarding that bus. Though lakhs of people come there, few are aware of what goes on here,” he says. Hari, who has born and brought up in Majestic area, has studied the characters here well. “There are travellers, gamblers and couples who have run away together. All end up in Majestic… and all these episodes have a place in my Duniya,” he says.

Hari

The director says that Yogi has done justice to the role. “Yogi’s speciality is that he underplays the character, a strength that I have tried to use in my film. He does not do exaggerated dialogues or expressions. I have portrayed him like a regular youngster, who lives life by earning `300 per day and he has a love interest in Hitha Chandrashekar. And I done a ‘class’ narration of the story,” says the director. The film has cinematography by Manjunath Naik and music by BJ Bharath.