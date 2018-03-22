BENGALURU: Kannada film producer Jayashree Devi has been jailed after a city court convicted her in a cheque bounce case. She has been sentenced to undergo six months of imprisonment. In 2005, she had borrowed Rs17.40 lakh from S Anand, a producer, distributor and owner of Ashwini Pictures. She had given a cheque to Anand to return the money, but the cheque bounced. She went missing later.Two weeks ago, the court had issued arrest warrant against her. She was remanded in judicial custody.