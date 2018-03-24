Rachita Ram sounds delighted to have worked in Johnny Johnny Yes Papa, and she has many reasons to be so. This is her first attempt at comedy, and has her dubbing in Kannada for the first time and playing Duniya Vijay’s heroine in a Preetham Gubbi-directorial, a sequel to his Johnny Mera Naam.

Closer to the movie’s release, City Express speaks to the leading lady of the film. “This is the first time, I am part of a comedy and I loved the making of it,” she says. “There was so much laughter on the sets, I will miss the fun atmosphere and the whole team.”

She believes that she was destined to work on this film. “I had almost let go of this project, with date clashes and because of minor misunderstandings. But, I was called again for it and I ensured that I didn’t miss the opportunity this time around,” says Rachita. Rachita’s small-screen show, Comedy Talkies, helped her better her comic timing. “As a judge on the show, I used to observe the actors, their timing, sense of humour and instant wit… I took a cue from these contestants,” she says.

Ramya had played Padmavathi in the first edition. “Ramya created a stir with her dance for Oorigela Padmavathi. Initially Preetham had planned a remix version of this song, because it had become so popular. But, after much thought, the director thought it was better to create a whole new track because I was in the picture and that’s how Hosa Padmavathi was conceived. I started my shoot for Johnny Johnny with that song,” says Rachita.

It was challenging to step into Ramya’s shoes, she says. “I like Ramya’s style but I wanted to bring my style into this song. Of course, there are bound to be comparisons, something I don’t like to give ear to. Ramya has already proved her mettle and now it is my turn. Preetham wanted to try something special and, thankfully, the song has been trending.”Rachita also dubbed for her role, another first for the actor. “Lending my voice to my character made me a complete actress… It is one memory I’ll take back home with me,” she says. “Other directors have asked me to dub as well, but I was always hesitant. I was asked why I step away from it, even though I am a Kannadiga and am well versed in the language. But this time, both Preetham and Vijay pushed me into the dubbing studio. They gave me confidence and I finished it in three days.”

She is proud to have gone through with it. “It was difficult but dubbing should be on every actor’s list. Incidentally, I dubbed for my tenth film, and I heard even Ramya started dubbing with Johnny Mera Naaam,” she says.The young actor says that the lead pair is a study in contrast, and interesting for it. “It was the case with Ramya and Viji too. He looks like a chocolate and the heroine, milky white. When I was offered this project, I wondered if this will work. But, trust me, it does. The film has the right mix of mass and class, and it will be a sure-shot hit,” he says.

Rachita says that she has learnt the art of juggling projects, and is glad for the experience. “With time, the film industry has learnt that I am a responsible artiste. The elements that matter in a project to me, are the character, script, team, hero, co-artistes and production house… these must work well. Touch wood, till date, most of the films have worked out well for me, and Johnny Johnny is one of these” she says.This is Rachita and Preetham Gubbi’s second project, after Dil Rangeela. And, according to her, he is Sandalwood’s Yash Chopra.

“Preetham falls in love with his film and ensures that others do too. Every frame is colourful. Even if there is anger or silence in a sequence, he manages to infuse romance into it. He is also one of the coolest and calmest directors I have come across. It was mandatory that we all play cricket on the sets during lunch for an hour, before we take the next shot,” she says.She insists that we make a mention of cinematographer Karunkar, who has shown her flatteringly on big screen.

With Vijay, there was an easy camaraderie, with the senior actor even addressing her ‘bro’. “The hero never thought of me as a typical girl, after he started working with me. Initially he used to call me ‘maga’ and later switched to ‘bro’,” she says.She plays an NRI girl in the movie, whose only aim is to live abroad after marrying anyone who is settled there. “The film has limited number of characters and as Priya, I pursue my dreams with Johnny’s help. Priya is Johnny Johnny’s soul,” says Rachita, who personally has little interest in moving countries. “Home is where our heart is. NRI is a temporary fixture and I can’t think of settling abroad, leaving behind my parents and loved ones. I don’t want to be in a land, where you are not loved and respected. You should stay where you have an identity, among our people,” she says.