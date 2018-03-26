Shivarajkumar, with age, has only got hungry to try out new characters. And of late, with each role, he doesn’t fail to surprise us. While he is still basking in the success and popularity of his role in Tagaru, the actor’s fans are looking forward to seeing him in Prem’s directorial, The Villain. And yet again, the Century star will be seen transforming himself for his role in Kavacha.

The film’s crew is back in the city on Sunday after completing shooting in Shivamogga, Sagara and Sigandhur. Kavacha, directed by GVR Vasu, is inspired by a crime thriller Oppam, starring Mohanlal and directed by Priyadarshan. The Kannada version has the Shivanna playing a visually-impaired person in it. And going by some stills City Express has gotten hold of, the actor has completely got into the skin of the character.

Along with Shivarajkumar, the stills also feature Isha Koppikar, child artiste Meenakshi, Tabla Nani, Kruthika Jayarkumar, Vasishta Simha, Ravi Kale, among others. The team has completed the talkie portions, and are left with just some fight scene, which are choreographed by Ravi Varma. While the introduction song has been shot during this schedule, they are now left with a couple more songs before wrapping up.

Kavacha, made under Hayagriva Movie Adishtana, is jointly produced by MV Sathyanarayana and A Sampath. The film has music by Arjun Janya.