Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen revved up the beat with one of its songs London Thumakda. A musical score by Amit Trivedi had the lead heroine pumping in all her energy into the song, choreographed by Bosco-Caesar. In order to create a similar craze in the south, the Queen remakes in south Indian languages are to have the Bollywood choreographer, Caesar Gonsalves who will work with the same concept but incorporating local sensibilities.

Ramesh Aravind is helming the project in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, and Caesar will choreograph the Kannada version first with Parul Yadav. Shoot for this will be set in Mysuru, and it will start on April 2.

The Kannada song, for the Sandalwood version Butterfly, has lyrics written by Yogaraj Bhat.

Later, Kajal Aggarwal who is playing the lead in the Tamil Paris Paris will twirl to this song, with lyrics is written by Thamizhachi Thangapandian.

The director, who is planning to complete the Indian portions by April 20, is heading to Mysuru soon to prepare for the upcoming schedule. The team along with Ramesh will also be going back to Paris, where he will be shooting the remaining portions over a week.He will also shoot the Telugu version with Tammannaah Bhatia, the schedule for which still being planned.

About Bosco-Caeser Team, the duo, who started with Mission Kashmir in 2000, have choreographed close to 200 songs in approximately 75 films, which includes ones in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and even Bengali. Apart from Queen, they are known for their work in films such as Munnabhai MBBS, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Gunday and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Telugu films Orange and Dhruva to name a few.With Butterfly, this is probably their first association with Kannada film industry.Films in four languages produced by Manu Kumaran under Mediente International Films has music by Amit Trivedi and cinematography by Sathya Hegde.