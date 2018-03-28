Director R Chandru, after the release of Kanaka took time to choose his next project. After much thought, he is at the helm of a bilingual film in a genre he is best known for- love stories.

The film titled I Love You comes with a tagline- Signature of two hearts. Interestingly, this will be made in both Kannada and Telugu. Chandru says that he wants to get back to making films like Taj Mahal and Charminar, which got him name and fame.

As the director sets out to begin song recording from April 1, he plans to make the film go on floors from April 20. More details about the lead cast in Kannada, Telugu and technicians part of the film will be revealed by the Director in the coming days.