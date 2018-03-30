Director Suri has taken Sandalwood by storm with his latest release Tagaru. While the film is setting new records with each passing day, the film has caught the attention of maverick director Ram Gopal Varma.

The man behind films such as Shiva and Sarkar Raj watched the films a couple of days ago and posted a series of tweets, appreciating the movie and even offering the Kannada director a film to be made under his production house.

City Express chats with Suri to know his take on this offer from Bollywood. The director says, “Ramgopal Varma sounded thrilled with the screenplay of Tagaru. He mentioned that he was not a fan of linear cinema, but Tagaru haunts him. He was curious to know how we wrote this, which felt good to hear from him. He also liked Manvitha’s and Dhananjay’s roles. He then told me that we should work on a film together, to be made under his production house.”

Apparently, Ram Gopal Varma wanted to sign on Shivarajkumar for a film and had even visited this city for this, which is when he happened to watch Tagaru.

How does Suri take appreciation from a Bollywood director? “This is my second film RGV is watching after Kendasampige. I felt happy because I grew up watching his films along with works of Aamir Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. My favourite has always been Anurag Kashyap. I was also drawn to a few of Varma’s films such as Sarkar Raj and The Attacks Of 26/11 which were amazing,” he says.

But, Suri is not jumping at the offer. “It is not a thing that is offered today and done tomorrow. One needs to be prepared for it, mentally. Hindi is not a small market, I need to first analyse what kind of cinema I should propose. There are so many categories we can pick from, there is a section who like to experiment and there is another who want big-budget films. Everything needs work and time. We are in touch and discussions are on.”

The director is also clear that he would like to work with the production house for a Bollywood project. “His is a big banner and I want to work with him but only if it is in Bollywood. If that is offered, it would be a big canvas and I will need time to plan it,” he says.

Suri says he will take time to start on his next. “I am never carried away by any film’s success and I have no wish to start on the next project immediately. I need to have stories and characters that tempt to start shooting. Only then can I invite an audience to watch it,” says Suri.

He says he needs his rest. “Everything, including Nature, needs to rest. For now, I just want to stay quiet and listen to my thoughts. My past is Tagaru and future will be a project with Varma or another producer. It might be Kaage Bangara, Tagaru 2 or might be another film. But, for now, I just want to rest my mind and start on a new project with a fresh thoughts.”

Suri hopes to strike a balance. “Can I balance good business with good cinema? It is an important consideration,” he says.

RGV tweets on Tagaru

Director Ramgopal Varma who watched Tagaru on Wednesday tweeted: “Just watched the Avant-garde vision of the extraordinary director Suri’s Kannada blockbuster #Tagaru of Shiv Raj kumar @ManvithaHarish is not just an actress but she is pure electricity in her ability to shock(but pleasently) @Dhananjayaka redefines menace.”

While he appreciates Suri’s work, he has also noticed heroine Manvitha, to who he has offered a project and has even given a token advance, even ready to pay her `10 lakh more then her regular remuneration.

He tweeted: “After seeing #Tagaru i signed @ManvithaHarish by giving a token advance but with a commitment that I will pay her 10 lakhs more than whatever she will demand as her final remuneration ..I also requested director Suri to do a film produced by me”.

He also makes a mention of Dhananjay, now a popular antagonist after Tagaru: “So proud to have a selfie with #Tagaru ‘s visionary director Suri,it’s sparkling heroine @ManvithaHarish and the handsomely menacing villain @Dhananjayaka.”