Upendra braves thunder and sun for 'Home Minister'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It's been six months since Upendra has faced the camera. But now, he is ready to make a comeback for Home Minister, a bilingual film in Kannada and Telugu. The reason for the actor's break was his entry into politics. Currently shooting in Malaysia for the film along with Vedhika Kumarand Lasya Nagaraj and the rest of the film's crew, Upendra tells us that there are just three songs and a few scenes that remain to be completed. Going by the pictures, shared with City Express, the director Sujay K Srihari is ensuring to get the best shots on high rise buildings, in front of shopping malls and against the scenic beauty of Malaysia. Rain or shine, the team has shooting non-stop.

"The story demanded a place outside India and we chose Malaysia. The shooting is going on over the last one week and will be wrapped up on May 5," says producer Poorna Naidu.

With this, the makers will complete the shoot of Home Minister and according to the producer, the team has been simultaneously working on the post-production work. "I am glad that the film is shaping up well and will be worth the wait," says Poorna, who is planning for a mega audio launch during and following the release.

Home Minister also features Tanya Hope in second lead along with others in the cast. The music for the film is composed by Gibhran with cinematography by Kunjunni S Kumar. The dance sequences are choreographed by Bhanu and Johnny.