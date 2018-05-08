Nathicharami gets a global launch before local release

lA Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

National award-winning director Mansore is currently creating a buzz with his upcoming film Nathicharami. After winning accolades and award for Harivu, expectations from him for his upcoming film are sky high.Starring Sruthi Hariharan in the lead, the film’s shoot is said to be almost complete. According to the director, one montage song to be shot with Sruthi is still pending, and will only be done after the edit work is done. “We’ll take a call depending on how it goes at the edit desk,” he says.

Apart from Sruthi, Nathicharami also brings to the fore award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay. “We also have Balaji Manohar playing an interesting character. In fact, his role as a psychiatrist brings in the elements of Karvalo’s character from the book written by KP Poornachandra Tejaswi. While Sruthi’s is the central character of my film, Sanchari Vijay and Balaji’s role runs in parallel,” he explains.

Sruthi Hariharan

While Mansore is hoping to bring out the first cut by June 30, he has a different plan so far as the release is concerned. “I would want to have a world premiere at a major film festival before it hits the theatres. This will help us to reach far and wide,” Says Mansore, adding, “Today, we have at least 250 films being screened at theatres.

If we have to make some noise with our film, we have to do the different. Getting the film into the festival circuit is the best way to get the attention of the audience. Hopefully, I get to have a World Premiere at Mami Film Festival which is what I’m getting ready for.”

Along with the lead cast Nathicharami also features Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Sharanya, Pawan, Vallabha, Shweta Srinivas, Grishma Sridhar and others. The film is produced by Jaganmohan Reddy and has music by Bindhu Malani,(may be recalled for his music score in Tamil film Aruvi) and camerawork by Guruprasad.