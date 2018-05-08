Sonal Monteiro joins B-Town,  but will not leave her roots

Home Entertainment Kannada

"I have 20 days of shoot left for Demo Piece and a song shoot with Yogaraj Bhat's Pancharangi, after which I will be leaving for Mumbai, to start off with my Hindi film project,” says Sonal, who has been roped in for the sequel of Saajan Chale Sasuraal, to be directed by NN Siddiqui and produced by Mansoor Siddique.

The pre-production work of the film is on going. Along with Sonal, the only other actor on board is Govinda at present.

" They are yet to finalise the lead hero, so I am yet to find out whom I will be paired opposite," Sonal reveals to us. Gearing up for her Bollywood stint, she also is clear about establishing herself in both the industries and intends to continue working in Sandalwood as well, as and when she gets good offers

The model turned actress says. "Since it's my Bollywood debut, I know I will have to give it a little more time.However, I am sure I will manage my time to do Kannada films as well. As I know how the schedule is fixed for Hindi films, I can juggle between two projects," she adds.

Having started off with a music album in her mother tongue, Konkani, Sonal’a first acting opportunity came with Tulu films namely Ekka Saka, Pilibail Yamunakka and Jai Tulunadu. The heroine of MLA says,” I am happy to start from my roots, and that is something I cannot forget. There have been times, I was told that actors who go to Bollywood will never come back, but that will not be the case with me. If I am a offered a good film, I am sure to make my presence felt here too.”

She believes that Sandalwood is a developed industry now and adds, “ When I was doing a promotional shoot for the Hindi film, I was asked the difference between Bollywood and Sandalwood, to which I said ‘it’s just the language'. There may be more people in the Hindi film industry but the professionalism remains the same in both.” .

