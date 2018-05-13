Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar to get back to 'America America' days

Maestru’s upcoming film, a story written by his daughter Kanasu will be on the lines of 90s superhit; film will have Gurunandan and Manvitha Harish in the lead.

Nagathihalli Chandrashekar (Facebook Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

One of director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s classic films was America America which, even to this day, it is considered as one of the most evergreen movies to have been made in Kannada.

So when the director says he’s working on a film on similar lines, there’s every reason for the audience to be excited. Nagathihalli, better known as Maestru, will be helming this project, which moves between Bengaluru and England. For the film, the director has chosen actors Gurunandan and Manvitha Harish for the lead role.

“My yet-to-be titled film starring Gurunandan and Manvitha, will roll out soon. I’m planning to bring back the canvas of America America. “Though there will be no relevance to that film, my subject will be on those lines,” says the director, who is still looking out for a perfect title and cast.
He adds: “The film will be shot across England. A few portions will be shot in Whales, Scotland and Manchester.”

Interestingly, the story of this film is written by his daughter Kanasu. “She studied in London at the Nottingham University and later at Columbia University in America. She now lives in Canada. But she is now here in Bengaluru to help me with the project,” he says.

Nagathihalli plans to start shoot from July; his first schedule will be in England. “I want to complete shoot before winter,” says the director, who will soon go on a reccee, probably at the end of the month. “The out-of-country sequences will be complete by August,” he says.

The film will be produced by Y N Shankare Gowda, who produced his previous film, Ishtakamya. In addition, some friends, including NRIs will be investing in the project.

