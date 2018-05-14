Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Natasarvabhouma resumes shoot

As election fever come to end, Sandalwood gets buzzing with activities. On that front, Pavan Wadeyar's upcoming directorial with Puneeth Rajkumar to start with the second schedule from today.

Published: 14th May 2018 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

Prabhakar

By Express News Service

As election fever come to end, Sandalwood gets buzzing with activities. On that front, Pavan Wadeyar's upcoming directorial with Puneeth Rajkumar to start with the second schedule from today. The film made under Rockline productions went on floors in mid March, completed a few portions. The team, which plans to shoot at a stretch with short breaks will begin with a fight sequences and few scenes, which will be at a resort near Nelmangala. Senior actor Saroja Devi, who will be associating with Puneeth will also be joining the sets of the film from today.

It is also said that Prabhakaran of Baahubali fame has been roped in to play an important role. The actor will be in Bengaluru to participate in the action sequences that is going to be shot at the resort.

The film has Rachita Ram as part of the cast with music composed by lead has music by D Immam and cinematography by Vaidhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Producer KP Sreekanth on board for Suri’s directorial with Dhananjay

Ramesh Aravind and Akash Srivatsa partners-in-crime

‘Raambo 2 made me a better actor’

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets