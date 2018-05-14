Puneeth Rajkumar’s Natasarvabhouma resumes shoot

By Express News Service

As election fever come to end, Sandalwood gets buzzing with activities. On that front, Pavan Wadeyar's upcoming directorial with Puneeth Rajkumar to start with the second schedule from today. The film made under Rockline productions went on floors in mid March, completed a few portions. The team, which plans to shoot at a stretch with short breaks will begin with a fight sequences and few scenes, which will be at a resort near Nelmangala. Senior actor Saroja Devi, who will be associating with Puneeth will also be joining the sets of the film from today.

It is also said that Prabhakaran of Baahubali fame has been roped in to play an important role. The actor will be in Bengaluru to participate in the action sequences that is going to be shot at the resort.

The film has Rachita Ram as part of the cast with music composed by lead has music by D Immam and cinematography by Vaidhi