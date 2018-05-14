Home Entertainment Kannada

'Tagaru' trio unite again: Producer KP Sreekanth on board for Suri’s directorial with Dhananjay

A few months ago, director Suri had promised that his association with Dhananjay would continue post-Tagaru.

Published: 14th May 2018 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Producer KP Sreekanth

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

A few months ago, director Suri had promised that his association with Dhananjay would continue post-Tagaru. Keeping his word, the two will be working together in the yet-to-be-titled project, the script for which is in-the-making, as City Express had reported previously.

The two, who first worked together in Shivarajkumar-starrer Tagaru saw Dhananjay playing the antagonist, Daali, a role that created ripples.

Suri

But the latest development is KP Srikanth coming on board as producer for this film. His second production venture, Srikanth is still basking in the success of his debut venture Tagaru.

An official announcement about this will be made by the team, apparently at the ‘right time.’

Our sources tell us that the ‘combination of director Suri, producer Srikanth, and actor Dhananjay calls for an interesting project.’ “The stakes are high especially since this movie comes after Tagaru, which is celebrating a 100 days at the box office. The trio coming together for another project is sure to carry the success forward,” sources say.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Director Suri Tagaru Dhananjay TA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Ramesh Aravind and Akash Srivatsa partners-in-crime

Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'Natasarvabhouma' resumes shoot

‘Raambo 2' made me a better actor: Ashika Ranganath

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets