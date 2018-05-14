'Tagaru' trio unite again: Producer KP Sreekanth on board for Suri’s directorial with Dhananjay

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

A few months ago, director Suri had promised that his association with Dhananjay would continue post-Tagaru. Keeping his word, the two will be working together in the yet-to-be-titled project, the script for which is in-the-making, as City Express had reported previously.

The two, who first worked together in Shivarajkumar-starrer Tagaru saw Dhananjay playing the antagonist, Daali, a role that created ripples.

Suri

But the latest development is KP Srikanth coming on board as producer for this film. His second production venture, Srikanth is still basking in the success of his debut venture Tagaru.

An official announcement about this will be made by the team, apparently at the ‘right time.’

Our sources tell us that the ‘combination of director Suri, producer Srikanth, and actor Dhananjay calls for an interesting project.’ “The stakes are high especially since this movie comes after Tagaru, which is celebrating a 100 days at the box office. The trio coming together for another project is sure to carry the success forward,” sources say.