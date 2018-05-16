Home Entertainment Kannada

Doctor Kiran Thotambyle turns music director for Upendra's 'I Love You'

His latest pick is doctor-turned-music director Kiran Thotambyle, who will be making his debut in Upendra starrer I Love You.

Kiran Thotambyle

By Express News Service

Director R Chandru seems to have a nose for good talents. His latest pick is doctor-turned-music director Kiran Thotambyle, who will be making his debut in Upendra starrer I Love You. The director, who was scouting for a technician to compose tunes for his upcoming film, roped in Kiran, whose childhood dream was to pursue a career in music. A double degree and a gold medalist, he made sure to pursue his interest in music simultaneously.

“It was Chandru, who wanted to give it a try professionally. It so happened that when he visited my small studio and browsed through my works, he was impressed with my passion. He immediately asked me whether I would be interested in being the music director of his current film, I Love You made in Kannada and Telugu. It was an offer too tempting, and I couldn’t resist it,” says Kiran, who is ready with five tunes for the film.

“I had heard of Chandru being able to spot and harness new talent, and I’m lucky to experience it. I’m a fan of his music especially in films like Taj Mahal and Charminar which I think are fantabulous,” he says, adding, “I’m equally confident that he will be able to bring out the best in me, which will work with the audience too."

Meanwhile, the muhurath of the film has now been planned for May 21.

