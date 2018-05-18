Home Entertainment Kannada

Manoranjan turns fit and fab for Chillum

His new look will be revealed on May 30, his father, Ravichandran’s birthday; the actor, who hopes to get the perfect look tells us that the transformation journey has been exciting  

Published: 18th May 2018 09:47 PM

By lA Sharadhaa
By lA Sharadhaa

Till last month, actor Manoranjan was fitting into a medium -sized shirt. This week, he needs a large. This, after the actor has been working it out at the gym to get himself a bulked look. But it’s not a six-pack or eight-pack look, insists Manoranjan, who feels that they are not in vogue anymore.The transformation is for his upcoming film, Chillum, which goes on floors next week. The film, directed by a woman director, J Chandrakala, comes with an interesting star cast -- Raghavendra Rajkumar, who is making a come back as a villain, also features senior actor,  Saritha. Joining them will be Bollywood actor Nana Patekar with Priyanka Thimmesh playing the female lead.

While the film will kickstart shoot from Monday, Manoranjan is said to be joining the sets from Wednesday. The actor, who took 45 days to get himself fit for the role, is going in for the look test on Friday. He’s trying out different looks, and the final one, which we hear will be special, will be revealed on May 30, which, incidentally, is his father’s birthday.

Meanwhile, in conversation with City Express Manoranjan tells us that the transformation journey has been exciting. “This is a first time, I am doing so much research and homework for a character. When the director said they required a bulked up body, I requested them for flat 45 days to get prepared especially since I also needed to grow a beard.  I’ve sort of reached the target,” says Manoranjan.

The actor points out that this particular lead role has some negative shades to it. Which is also the reason, he was required to bulk up his physique. “Macho isn’t just a look, it is the body language of the protagonist in Chillum and punchy dialogues have been included in the role,” he says.The actor is quite happy with the outcome, but feels that he required 30 additional sessions to get the perfect look. “I had a ligament tear, and couldn’t gym for a month. But at the end of it, I feel that the effort I’ve put in has paid-off,” he tells us. Manoranjan has always preferred the lean look. So, every time he looks into the mirror, he’s still to come to terms with the macho makeover.

“The difference is that now I wear a large, while medium is what I required previously,”he laughs, adding, “For a while now, my fans were demanding this macho look.”The team, will begin shoot in Bengaluru after which they will head to Goa for the rest of the shooting schedule. The film’s music is by Nobin Paul and cinematography by Naveen Kumar.

