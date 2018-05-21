Phailwan has Suniel Shetty and Sushant Singh in the ring

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

S Krishna’s upcoming directorial Phailwan with Sudeep is making news every day. The director, whose film is currently rolling in Chennai, is ensuring that it is a grand affair by bringing on board an interesting combination of actors.Made with a high budget under Krishna’s home banner RRR Motion Pictures, the film has its makers aiming high. With Aakanksha Singh as the female lead and Kabir Duhan Singh as one the antagonists, the cast is only getting bigger and better. The latest big name to join the bandwagon is Suniel Shetty.

The actor will be making his debut in the south with Phailwan. If that’s not news enough, Krishna has also roped in another Bollywood star Sushant Singh for the film based on wrestling and boxing.

Sushant, known for his roles in the period drama of Ambedkar and in The Legend of Bhagat Singh, has also hosted the crime show Saavdhan India that gained him recognition on the small screen.For the actor who has already made his mark in the Telugu industry, this will be his first Kannada film. Interestingly, the actor has been getting into the skin of the character over the past two months and has been training in wrestling.

While many are keen to know if we’ll see him in the role of a wrestler, the makers promise to reveal this in the coming days. However, our source has it that the actor will be seen in an important role and will be joining the Chennai schedule. He’s given a 30-day shooting schedule and will begin soon.



The other artistes who will feature in the film are Sharath Lohithashwa and Dharmendra Urs. Apparently, Krishna is said to have approached Sadhu Kokila and Chikkanna, who are also likely to join the team soon. The film’s shoot began later than scheduled, and now we know the reason: intense preparations including the training of various actors for their respective characters.Phailwan has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Karunakar.